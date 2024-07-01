Justice will replace punishment in new criminal laws: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stated that the new criminal laws that came into effect today have ended the era of British laws in India, converting the criminal justice system into 'completely Swadeshi' and embedded in Indian ethos.
The BJP leader said that once their implementation is completed, they will stand as the most modern set of laws.
" Justice will replace punishment, speedy trial and justice will be provided in place of delay. Earlier, only the rights of the police were protected, but now, victims' and complainants' rights will be protected too," he said in a press conference.
Home minister also said that over 12,000 master trainers have been deployed to train more than 22.5 lakh police personnel in new criminal justice system.
He also said that that the new criminal justice laws will reduce crime and one can expect a conviction rate of up to 90 per cent under the new laws.
The first case under the new criminal laws was registered in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, stated the Home Minister.
"It involved a theft; someone's motorcycle was stolen. The case was registered at 12:10 am," he said.