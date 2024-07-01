Justice will replace punishment in new criminal laws: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stated that the new criminal laws that came into effect today have ended the era of British laws in India, converting the criminal justice system into 'completely Swadeshi' and embedded in Indian ethos.

The BJP leader said that once their implementation is completed, they will stand as the most modern set of laws.

" Justice will replace punishment, speedy trial and justice will be provided in place of delay. Earlier, only the rights of the police were protected, but now, victims' and complainants' rights will be protected too," he said in a press conference.