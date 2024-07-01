Local TMC leader 'JCB' arrested for public whipping in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Tajimul Islam, better known as ‘JCB’ among the locals, was arrested on Sunday for publicly whipping a man and a woman after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.
According to residents, he is a local TMC leader and he himself claims to be a “Don of the area .”However, TMC leaders claimed that Tajimul holds no position in the party .
Police have registered a case based on the video of the incident happened on June 28 and arrested Tajimul of Dighalgaon village in Lakhipur gram panchayat under the Uttar Dinajur district.
According to the local political leaders of opposition parties, the accused is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter and allegedly organises kangaroo courts in disputes of all kinds, ranging from property to extramarital affairs. Besides the physical assaults, he also imposes fines, they say.
“He is a TMC worker and close to the local MLA. He is called JCB because he demolished his opposition. Such is his terror among the common people his way of justice came to the light this time because of the video. Other such courts he had held went unreported,” said Surajit Das .The victim man and woman and their families (in the present incident) are too scared to lodge a police complaint,” said Sen.
“The entire Lakkhipur panchayat area is under his and his team’s control. He continues to rule the area through his political backing,” said Anarul Haq, CPM’s district president.
Trinamool MLA of Chopra Hamidul Islam said: “Police have taken action and we have condemned the incident.”
“Police promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady,” read a post from West Bengal Police on X. Islampur SP Joby Thomas K said, “The accused has been booked under relevant sections (of assault) and will be produced in a court tomorrow.”
BJP national president JP Nadda criticised the incident over a man brutally assaulting a couple in public.