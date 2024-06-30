Couple accused of 'illicit relationship' assaulted in public by man, said to be TMC leader in Bengal

RAIGANJ: The West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case after a video clip of a brutal assault on a couple allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship went viral.

The man who was seen in the video beating up the two with a bamboo stick was allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the incident occurred following a decision of a 'salishi sabha' (Kangaroo court).

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video which triggered widespread outrage.

Islampur Police Superintendent Joby Thomas K said the police have watched the video clip on social media and have registered a case after verification.

"We have initiated raids to arrest the culprit and will investigate the reason behind the act promptly," he said.

The video clip shows the man beating up the woman who grimaced in pain.

The accused also thrashed a man with the stick.

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) accused the TMC of being involved in the incident and termed it "bulldozer justice" under the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal.The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly...is famous for giving quick justice through his 'insaf' sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman," BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

He claimed that there is a Sandeshkhali in every village of West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a "curse for women".

"There is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?" Malviya said in the post.