Panic grips pilgrims as avalanche stops short of Kedarnath temple

DEHRADUN: A massive avalanche hit the Gandhi Sarovar located four kilometres above the Kedarnath Dham early Sunday morning. Devotees who went to the temple this morning captured the avalanche, which occurred around 5 am near the Chorabari glacier, on their mobile phones. According to the information available, no damage of any kind occurred from this avalanche, even though avalanches occasionally occur on this snowy peak.

Environmentalists are expressing concerns about this avalanche incident from an environmental perspective regarding the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas.

The District Disaster Management Officer of Rudraprayag, Nandan Singh Rajwar, shared information received from Sector Officer Kedarnath with this daily, stating, “On Sunday morning around 5:03 am, an avalanche occurred near Gandhi Sarovar on the mountain behind the Kedarnath shrine. The snow from the mountain came down quite a bit, although the distance of this avalanche from the temple to the summit of Sumeru mountain near Gandhi Sarovar was about 5 kilometers.”

As per reports from the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Office, following the avalanche incident, snow began cascading down the mountain, creating a commotion in Kedarnath. The avalanche persisted for an extended duration. Nonetheless, avalanches are not unusual on this mountain and occur at regular intervals.