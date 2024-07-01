PM skirted NEET, infra collapses in his radio programme: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning issues such as the NEET-UG paper leak, railway accidents and infrastructure collapses during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Taking a jibe at Modi after he addressed the first episode of the programme in his third term, the chairman of Congress’ media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, said that it was expected that the PM would do ‘dhang ki baat’ (talk business) on Sunday.

The Congress leader said that the PM had not found it important to discuss issues that the youth and the middle-class of the country wanted to hear from him. “He did not say anything on NEET, or railway accidents, or the daily infrastructure collapses that we are hearing of. He did not speak on the serious incidents that happened at the Delhi airport, in which a person lost his life.”

“The PM did not speak on any issue of people’s interest. His method has been to change the agenda. Because everyone is talking about NEET, the scams, to divert attention, you are talking about umbrellas from Kerala,” Khera said.

“During the elections, you were pitting the north against the south… Do you think people will forget? What you say during the campaign is the truth, what you are doing now is a propaganda,” said Khera.