Rajasthan: Farmers to get Rs 2k in addition to PM yojana

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana today. During an event in Tonk, the state government announced an additional annual financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to farmers who are already beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Sharma directly transferred the funds to the farmers’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Under this scheme, the first installment of Rs 1,000 has been disbursed, followed by two installments of Rs 500 each. The Cooperative Department has been designated as the nodal department for the effective implementation of the scheme.
More than 65 lakh farmers in Rajasthan received over Rs 650 crore directly into their bank accounts as part of this first installment. This initiative supports the existing beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
In addition, Sharma also distributed Rs 3 lakh each to 51 women-run village service cooperative societies. These societies, managed exclusively by women, aim to develop leadership skills and empower women to make decisions for their own development and welfare.
The timing of the scheme’s launch is significant, coming after the BJP’s loss of 11 out of 25 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Analysts suggest that the party’s poor performance may be attributed to discontent within the influential Jat community, particularly over the rejecting of MP Rahul Kaswan’s candidacy from the Churu seat. Jats, who make up a significant portion of the agricultural sector, are crucial to the state’s electoral landscape.
Additionally, upcoming by-elections, triggered by five Congress MLAs becoming MPs, are seen as a critical test for both the BJP and CM Sharma, who assumed office after winning his first MLA seat. Launching this scheme is perceived as an effort to regain the support of the Jats the politically powerful farmer community ahead of these elections.
Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena, who shared the stage with CM Sharma, also conveyed a message of party unity. Despite reported dissatisfaction with the distribution of cabinet responsibilities, Meena’s participation signaled solidarity within the party ranks.
Experts believe that showcasing unity between CM Sharma and Meena is a strategic move by the BJP to prevent any negative perceptions among voters, thereby strengthening their position in the upcoming by-elections.
