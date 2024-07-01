Rajasthan: Farmers to get Rs 2k in addition to PM yojana

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana today. During an event in Tonk, the state government announced an additional annual financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to farmers who are already beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Sharma directly transferred the funds to the farmers’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Under this scheme, the first installment of Rs 1,000 has been disbursed, followed by two installments of Rs 500 each. The Cooperative Department has been designated as the nodal department for the effective implementation of the scheme.

More than 65 lakh farmers in Rajasthan received over Rs 650 crore directly into their bank accounts as part of this first installment. This initiative supports the existing beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.