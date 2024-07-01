West Bengal man succumbs week after mob attack, third such death in three days

KOLKATA: A 23-year-old man died at a hospital in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Sunday, a week after he was beaten up by some people. This is the third death in a mob attack in the state followed by two other similar incidents took place in Kolkata and Salt Lake on June 28 and 29 respectively.

The deceased has been identified as Sourabh Sau. According to the police, he was found lying on a road in the Jamboni area near Jhargram town by locals on June 22. He was admitted to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sau's family on June 27, the police have registered a case against unnamed persons.