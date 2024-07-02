Ahead of Maha assembly polls, BJP goes back to old Ma-dha-v formula for MLC elections

After suffering a blow in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra where its tally fell from 23 seats to nine, the BJP has decided to rebuild its other backward class (OBC) vote bank through the state legislative council’s biennial election scheduled for July 12.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said the OBCs make up the DNA of the BJP and they will never hurt them. As part of its social engineering, the Sangh Parivar had developed the Ma-dha-v formula, referring to the Mali, Dhangar and Vanjari, the prominent castes in the OBC community. But in the last few years, these castes got alienated from the BJP due to various reasons and as a result, it performed poorly in the Lok Sabha elections.

The five candidates announced by the BJP for the biennial elections of the state council include Pankaja Munde who comes from the Vanjari community that is part of the OBC. Munde recently lost the Lok Sabha elections against NCP (SP) candidate Bajran Sonawane in a high voltage contest.

Munde earlier also lost the 2019 state assembly election against her cousin Dhananjay Munde who is an NCP minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Despite her second loss, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde was nominated to woo the Vanjari community.