Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal, rail traffic disrupted in Delhi-Ambala route

The men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the containers and restore the tracks so that movement of trains can start. `` We are working to clear the tracks and restore services as soon as possible and by the afternoon it is expected to restore the line," said a senior railway official.

Another senior railway official said,``The disruption has affected several passenger trains as 20 trains have been diverted including Shatabdi and seven trains have been cancelled. Also, trains including Amarpali and Unchahar Express were also affected. The passengers are facing delays and inconvenience, with many stranded at Karnal Railway station.’’

Railway officials are trying to find out the cause of the incident, which is believed to be due to a possible technical failure or human error.