Heavy rainfall continues to lash Gujarat, several highways shut due to flooding

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rainfall persisted across numerous areas of Gujarat on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and the closure of several roads. In Valsad, two major underpasses are shut due to flooding, while around 30 villages in Junagadh district were cut off as roads leading to them got submerged following heavy rains, with Vanthali in the district recording 361 mm rains in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning. The highways in Junagadh have been particularly affected, with reports of waterlogging following intense rainfall.
JP Zala, Deputy Collector of Junagadh, stated that alerts have been issued and flooded roads have been closed. "Three state highways in Junagadh are currently closed, along with six major district connecting roads. Once the water levels recede, the situation will come under control. We have issued alerts for low-lying areas and closed roads affected by waterlogging," he explained.
"Around 30 villages in Junagadh district were isolated as roads became submerged following the heavy rains," a senior official stated. The affected talukas in Junagadh district include Keshod, Manavadar and Vanthali, another official added.
Officials reported that Valsad city in South Gujarat experienced 3.45 inches of rainfall within two hours on Tuesday morning, leading to extensive flooding in multiple areas. Police have blocked the underpasses with barricades, and there is significant waterlogging on the service road of National Highway 48 within the city.
According to reports, ten talukas in the Saurashtra and southern regions of the state experienced over 200 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) announced in a statement that it dispatched a team to Keshod in Junagadh district to assist people stranded due to road disconnections.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Vanthali taluka in Junagadh received 361 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am. This was followed by Visavadar taluka with 336 mm, Junagadh taluka and Junagadh city both with 297 mm, and Keshod taluka with 248 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.
Other areas experiencing heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours include Bardoli taluka of Surat (239 mm), Khambhalia taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka (229 mm), Manavadar of Junagadh (224 mm), Navsari taluka of Navsari district (214 mm), and Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka (200 mm). Overall, ten talukas in Saurashtra and south Gujarat recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.
Several parts of the state have been receiving substantial rainfall for the past three days. In response to the heavy rainfall and resulting waterlogging, the NDRF has deployed ten teams across different parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat.