Heavy rainfall continues to lash Gujarat, several highways shut due to flooding

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rainfall persisted across numerous areas of Gujarat on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and the closure of several roads. In Valsad, two major underpasses are shut due to flooding, while around 30 villages in Junagadh district were cut off as roads leading to them got submerged following heavy rains, with Vanthali in the district recording 361 mm rains in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning. The highways in Junagadh have been particularly affected, with reports of waterlogging following intense rainfall.

JP Zala, Deputy Collector of Junagadh, stated that alerts have been issued and flooded roads have been closed. "Three state highways in Junagadh are currently closed, along with six major district connecting roads. Once the water levels recede, the situation will come under control. We have issued alerts for low-lying areas and closed roads affected by waterlogging," he explained.

"Around 30 villages in Junagadh district were isolated as roads became submerged following the heavy rains," a senior official stated. The affected talukas in Junagadh district include Keshod, Manavadar and Vanthali, another official added.

Officials reported that Valsad city in South Gujarat experienced 3.45 inches of rainfall within two hours on Tuesday morning, leading to extensive flooding in multiple areas. Police have blocked the underpasses with barricades, and there is significant waterlogging on the service road of National Highway 48 within the city.