July likely to get above normal rainfall

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal rainfall in July in most parts of the country except northeast, and eastern states like some parts of western Bihar, east UP and Jharkhand.

Below-average rainfall is also predicted for north Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. June recorded below-normal rainfall.

July rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be above normal -- more than 106% of the long-period average (LPA) of 280.4 mm, IMD said on Monday in its monthly outlook for rainfall and temperature. IMD warned of high possibility of extreme rainfall in Odisha, Karnataka, Haryana and some parts of UP, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.