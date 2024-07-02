Maharashtra turmoil over use of ‘abusive words’ in council

MUMBAI: A scuffle broke out in the Maharashtra legislative council over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha on Hindus, resulting in the adjournment of the state legislative council proceedings for the day after frequent disruptions. BJP legislator Prasad Lad raised the issue in the Council, saying Rahul Gandhi has insulted Hindus in the country and condemned his remarks, drawing a sharp reply from the leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress legislators.

They objected to Lad raising Gandhi’s comments on the floor and sought deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe’s intervention. Lad also raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi. Amid the din, Gorhe adjourned the Council. After it reassembled, other BJP legislators including Pravin Darekar, joined Lad, forcing another adjournment. Darekar claimed the leader of the Opposition had used indecent language in the House.

However, as members of the treasury benches and the Opposition continued to create a ruckus, the deputy chairperson adjourned the council proceedings for the day. As the uproar continued, the Deputy Chairperson said, “I want to inform Prasad Lad that his tone is inappropriate. However, given discussions in this House have stooped so low, therefore I adjourn the House.”