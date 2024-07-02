Model poll code hit infra projects as only 4km roads built in May: Ministry

NEW DELHI: The implementation of Moddel Code of Conduct (MCC) has impacted the infrastructure development in the country. As per the monthly report of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), only a project of 4km-long road was built in May after the requisite approval of the Election Commission of India. The report was placed before the recent cabinet meeting.

The ministry prepares a summary about various projects and other developments to apprise the Cabinet every month. “Due to the imposition of MCC, projects could not be awarded except one project of 4-km with the approval of the ECI as compared to 382-km during the same period last year,” read the summary report.

The ministry informed that it had constructed 1,288 km of National Highways (NH) till May as compared to 1,465 km in the last year.

According to the report, 77 land acquisition notifications and land acquisition compensation of approximately `683.25 crore was processed through Bhomi Rashi-( Public Financial Management System) PFMS portal. The ministry designed Bhoomi Rashi as a single point platform for online processing of land acquisition notifications to accelerate highway infrastructure development projects in India. Elections were announced in March hence MCC had come into effect.