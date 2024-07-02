MP House storm over admissions in nursing colleges

BHOPAL: The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday, with the opposition Congress MLAs, demanding a debate on the nursing college scam through an adjournment motion.

The opposition party’s legislators, who wore white nursing aprons, first protested before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi over the issue and later raised the issue in the House, demanding a debate on the issue through adjournment motion.

Spearheading the Congress MLAs was the leader of opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, who has been continuously demanding the resignation of current sports-youth welfare and cooperatives minister Vishvas Sarang, accusing him and associated bureaucrats of involvement in the scam.

The minister of parliamentary affairs Kailash Vijayvargiya, however, raised the point of order, saying any such issue which is already being heard by the High Court and also being probed by an investigation agency (CBI), cannot be discussed in the legislature.

The LoP and his fellow party MLAs, however, opposed Vijayvargiya, saying the issue sought to be raised through the debate. Pandemonium prevailed in the House as the members of benches indulged in noisy war of words, forcing the Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to adjourn the House for 47 minutes.