NEET-PG: Cybercrime sleuths join high-level meeting, discuss ways to make exam leak proof

NEW DELHI: In view of the announcement of fresh dates for the postponed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination, which is likely to take place in August, a high-level meeting was held here to find ways to plug any possibility of a paper leak.

Senior officials of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) wing of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the ministries of Information Technology and Health took part in the meeting.

According to sources, the deliberations mostly revolved around finding ways to ensure a foolproof system in which there is a near impossible human interface and question papers are downloaded just two hours before the start of the examination.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Besides the NEET-PG, deliberations also took place to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6, they added.