Public broke Modi govt's pride; 2024 polls marked end of communal politics: Akhilesh in Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government asserting the public had broken their pride and adding that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls marked the end of communal politics in India

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha, Akhilesh said that the election results were a moral victory and a message of responsibility for the INDIA bloc.

"The public has broken the pride of the government. The court is in session, but it is very sad and without light. Why is there no connection from the top? There is no base from the bottom. What is stuck at the top? This is not a government... It feels like, for the first time, there is a defeated government. The people are saying that this government won't run. It was a moral victory for the INDIA alliance in the elections. It was a victory of positive politics," said the MP from Kannauj.