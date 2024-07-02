Public broke Modi govt's pride; 2024 polls marked end of communal politics: Akhilesh in Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government asserting the public had broken their pride and adding that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls marked the end of communal politics in India
Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha, Akhilesh said that the election results were a moral victory and a message of responsibility for the INDIA bloc.
"The public has broken the pride of the government. The court is in session, but it is very sad and without light. Why is there no connection from the top? There is no base from the bottom. What is stuck at the top? This is not a government... It feels like, for the first time, there is a defeated government. The people are saying that this government won't run. It was a moral victory for the INDIA alliance in the elections. It was a victory of positive politics," said the MP from Kannauj.
"The whole of India has understood that INDIA is pro-India. This election is the moral victory of INDIA. It is a victory for positive politics. It is the victory of the PDA, social justice movement. 2024's message is also full of responsibility for the INDIA bloc," the Kannauj MP said, adding that "June 4, 2024, was the day of independence from communal politics for India. In this election, communal politics has lost forever."
"This election is a new era of positive politics, pro-Constitution people have won, the Constitution has won... It is the end of top-down politics," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.
Referring to the election result in Ayodhya (Faizabad LS constituency), where the SP defeated the BJP, Akhilesh said, "The victory of Ayodhya is the democratic victory of the mature voter of India... Hoi wahi jo Ram rachi rakha (Whatever Ram has planned will happen)."
Faizabad MP and SP leader Awadhesh Kumar Prasad was seated next to Yadav during the debate.
Meanwhile, speaking on the paper leaks issue, Akhilesh claimed that the leaks were being deliberately done to avoid providing jobs for the youth.
"Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it doesn’t have to give jobs to youth," he said.