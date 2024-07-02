Student bodies of INDIA bloc parties slam Centre over NEET row

The students also demanded the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over reported incidents of paper leak and corruption in the exam.

The NTA on Monday released the results of 1,563 candidates who appeared in a re-test to compensate for loss of time as the exam started late at six centres on May 5.

None of the five candidates who scored a perfect 720 marks in the May 5 exam could match their results in the re-test.

The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the medical entrance test reduced to 61 from 67 in the revised results.