Violent protest in Gujarat over Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu' remarks, pregnant woman assaulted

AHMEDABAD: Activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal targeted the Congress party office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Monday in response to Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on Hindus being engaged in violence. The attackers chanting "Jai Shri Ram" sprayed black ink on posters and photos of Gandhi.

The attackers also assaulted the pregnant daughter of the watchman guarding the office building.

"During the attack, the watchman of the Congress building was present, and his pregnant daughter was also assaulted by these hooligans. Such people can never be called Hindus. We will urge the government to take strict action against these elements," said Amit Chavda, Leader of the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly.

Chavda denounced the attack as cowardly and said, "Last night, thugs from the ruling BJP and VHP attacked the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office. A true Hindu never intimidates anyone; attacking in the middle of the night under the cover of darkness is cowardly."

Following the attack, BJP workers returned to protest at the Congress office on Tuesday. The atmosphere quickly became tense as a large number of BJP and Congress supporters and leaders gathered on both sides. The BJP workers started throwing stones and glass bottles chanting "Jai Shri Ram." The Congress workers also engaged in stone pelting. A policeman was injured by the stone pelting and was transported to the hospital via 108 emergency services.

Chavda accused the police of protecting the "goons" during the protest and "forcibly torturing Congress workers by entering the office."