Five special children die of food poisoning at Indore orphanage

BHOPAL: Five orphan and specially-abled boys have reportedly died at an orphanage in Madhya Pradesh’s most populated city Indore since Sunday.
While one of the boys died on Sunday following epileptic fits, four other boys died on Monday and Tuesday following suspected food poisoning.
The five boys who died at the Yugpurush Dham Ashram orphanage (housing 200-plus orphan or abandoned specially-abled children aged between three years and 18 years) have been identified as Shubham alias Karan, Akash, Shubh, Divya and Govind, who are aged between 5 and 15 years, youngest of them being 5-years-old Govind.
At least 30 other boys from the same orphanage (who are aged between 5 and 18 years) have been hospitalised with symptoms similar to four of the five deceased boys. Out of the 30 boys admitted at the Chachca Nehru Government Children Hospital after vomiting, dehydration, diarrhea symptoms, 4-5 are stated critical.
“Samples of food prepared at the concerned orphanage’s kitchen have been collected by our teams and sent for analysis to the government and as private labs. A probe panel headed by the additional district magistrate has been constituted to investigate the entire incident and all related aspects,” Indore district collector Ashish Singh said.
According to Singh, while five deaths have happened since Sunday, the boy who died on Sunday (June 30) reported epileptic fits. But the four others who died on Monday and Tuesday reported symptoms of suspected food poisoning. “We’ve sent medical teams to the concerned orphanage to conduct a detailed examination of all children there (including girls).
Though the medical teams are finding it difficult to communicate properly with the children, still whoever is showing any symptom of suspected food poisoning or any other medical problem is being admitted at the hospital. Presently, 30 children are under treatment at the hospital.”
The Yugpurush Dham Ashram has been run reportedly since 2006 in Indore’s Malharganj area and currently has more than 200 children and teenagers aged between 3 and 18 years, including girls. These children who are either orphans or have been abandoned by families, are all specially-abled (mostly mentally challenged) and come from all parts of MP.