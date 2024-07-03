Five special children die of food poisoning at Indore orphanage

BHOPAL: Five orphan and specially-abled boys have reportedly died at an orphanage in Madhya Pradesh’s most populated city Indore since Sunday.

While one of the boys died on Sunday following epileptic fits, four other boys died on Monday and Tuesday following suspected food poisoning.

The five boys who died at the Yugpurush Dham Ashram orphanage (housing 200-plus orphan or abandoned specially-abled children aged between three years and 18 years) have been identified as Shubham alias Karan, Akash, Shubh, Divya and Govind, who are aged between 5 and 15 years, youngest of them being 5-years-old Govind.