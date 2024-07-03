Centre constitutes cabinet committees on security, economic and political affairs; allies accommodated

NEW DELHI: The Modi government on Wednesday constituted various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision making bodies on security, economic and political affairs.

The members of the cabinet committees included Union ministers from the BJP and its NDA partners like Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (S), Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS)comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The CCS is the country's highest decision making body on all issues related to security and strategic affairs.

Apart from PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has Rajnath Singh, Shah, Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy as its members.

Others in the committee are: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

The committee discusses and takes decision related to issues of economy and trade.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs comprises Modi, Rajnath Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal, Health Minister J P Nadda, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi, Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

This body handles major political issues of the country.