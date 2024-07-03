Centre issues advisory to states as eight Zika cases reported in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: After Zika cases have been reported from Maharashtra, including among two pregnant women, the centre issued an advisory on Wednesday to all the states, flagging the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil over the virus in the country.

Maharashtra reported eight cases from Pune (6), Kolhapur (1), and Sangamner (1) as of July 2.

Officials said that the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, as cases so far are being reported from Maharashtra.

Zika is a non-fatal, Aedes mosquito-borne viral disease like dengue and chikungunya. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms; those typically have symptoms include rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache that last 2–7 days.

However, Zika is associated with microcephaly (reduced head size) in babies born to affected pregnant women, which makes it a significant concern.

As two pregnant women in Maharashtra were detected with the virus, Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in an advisory, urged states to instruct health facilities in the affected areas or those catering to cases from affected areas to screen pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the foetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika, and act as per central government guidelines.

The condition of the two women is said to be good and they have no symptoms now, officials added.

The Centre also instructed states to advise health facilities/hospitals to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito-free.