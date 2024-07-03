Dhankhar jibe at Jairam evokes Kharge’s retort

NEW DELHI: A war of words between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge further intensified on Tuesday when Dhankhar sarcastically suggested that Congress MP Jairam Ramesh should take Kharge’s place in the House to discipline the Congress MPs.

Kharge retorted by saying the chairman was trying to bring in the “Varna” (caste) system. The acrimony started during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address when Dhankhar asked Pramod Tiwari of the Congress not to state unverified facts.