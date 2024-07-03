Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks bail in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court to seek bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case concerning the alleged excise policy scam.

The case has seen rapid developments over the past two weeks. On June 20, Kejriwal was granted bail by the trial court in a related Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. However, this decision was stayed by the Delhi High Court on June 25, leading to further legal entanglements.

In a dramatic turn of events on June 26, the CBI arrested Kejriwal from within the premises of Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.

The arrest followed permission granted by a special judge, and it coincided with a crucial day when the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court's stay on his bail. Following the arrest, Kejriwal's lawyer withdrew the plea, which the Supreme Court permitted.

On June 29, Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody until July 12, as the CBI did not seek an extension of his custody.