Governor sues Mamata over ‘slanderous comments’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, on Tuesday confirmed that he has filed a defamation suit against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Calcutta High Court, allegedly for some slanderous comments made by her against him.

“Anyone who will hurt my self-respect, he or she will have to face the consequences. She is my constitutional colleague. I give her respect for that. But since my self-respect has been questioned I have filed a defamation case,” Governor Bose said at Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for New Delhi. The matter is expected to come up for hearing at the Bench of Justice Krishna Rao on Wednesday.

Earlier on June 28, the office of the Governor issued a strongly-worded statement reacting to some comments made by the Chief Minister about women being scared to go to Raj Bhavan.