Hathras stampede: Death toll rises to 122, number of injured at 28

HATHRAS: The death toll in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has risen to 122, a senior official said on Wednesday.

According to the Office of the Relief Commissioner, the number of people injured in Tuesday's incident stands at 28.

Of the total fatalities, 19 are yet to be identified, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation.

On Tuesday Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh put the death toll at 116.

Barring seven children and a man, all the casualties were women.

The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba.

The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Baba was leaving the venue.