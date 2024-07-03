Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant stakes claim to form govt

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from his post, following which JMM leader Hemant Soren called on Governor CP Radhakrishnan and staked claim to form the government.

Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition at a meeting at Champai Soren's residence here unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader.

"I have resigned as per the decision of the JMM-led alliance. Our alliance is strong," Champai Soren said after coming out of Raj Bhavan.

"All know what had happened with Hemant Soren Ji...I was given the responsibility by the coalition partners. Now, the alliance has decided in favour of Hemant Soren Ji," he said.

The resignation of Champai Soren has been accepted by the Governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to likely take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday. This development was confirmed by JMM Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.