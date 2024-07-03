ISRO eyes close look at potential earth-impacting asteroid Apophis

BENGALURU: After the Moon and the Sun, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath is looking at asteroids — not just to land on them, but to prepare defences against their possible catastrophic impacts on Earth.

The ISRO chief is eyeing opportunities to observe Asteroid 99942 Apophis — measuring 335 metres across and considered one of the most hazardous asteroids that could impact Earth — which is estimated to pass our planet at a dangerously close distance of less than 32,000 km on April 13, 2029.

“India should be able to observe this asteroid...Discussions are in the process on how ISRO can contribute, maybe by preparing an instrument for the mission or providing other kinds of support for what is jointly being done by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA,” he said.

“If an asteroid hits Earth, the impact can be disastrous. We need to prepare for planetary defence. If a 100-metres diameter asteroid hits us, it can be fatal, an entire nation could be wiped out. If a 2 km diameter hits the Earth, the entire planet could be destroyed,” he said while inaugurating a workshop on Planetary Defence for students at the ISRO headquarters on Wednesday.