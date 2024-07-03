Kolkata Diary | TMC MP calls BJP slogan a game of hopscotch

A video of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking the BJP’s poll slogan ‘abki baar 400 paar’ in the Lok Sabha went viral on Tuesday. “They played the game with ‘abki Paar 400 paar.’ There are many games, and chu-kit-kit is one of them,” said Kalyan Banerjee. Referring to the game, the MP from Srerampur constituency explained that the slogan ‘400’ resonated loudly with ‘chu’ and ended with ‘kit-kit’. “You only won 240 seats and still lost that game,” he remarked. Chu-kit-kit is a popular game in Bengal, often considered a modified version of hopscotch. The MP’s description caused laughter from his party MPs.

CPM member in London as party struggles

After the election results were declared CPM candidate from South Kolkata, Saira Shah Halim went for a vacation in London . She candidly posted various pictures of her vacation trip in her facebook profile. TMC insiders claim that while CPM is busy calculating where they have gone wrong , CPM leaders are busy enjoying their vacation time. The MP, during the elections, was confident of facing challenges plaguing the area. She had mentioned several issues needed to be addressed such as mushrooming illegal construction, various vector-borne diseases and unemployement.

Raj Bhavan didn’t sign mob lynching bill: Speaker

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee criticised the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday for not signing a bill passed by the House in 2019, which was aimed at preventing mob lynching and punishing those involved in the crime. His comments came after four recent deaths due to mob lynching in the state. The assembly passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill in August 2019 with support from both the Left and Congress legislators. The BJP, with only three MLAs at that time, neither supported nor opposed the bill.

Sulagna Sengupta

Our correspondent in West Bengal

sulagnasengupta@newindianexpress.com