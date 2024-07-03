NEET-PG likely in August; cyber wing holds meet

NEW DELHI: In view of the announcement of fresh dates to conduct the postponed National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET-PG), which is likely to take place in August, a high-level meeting of senior officials of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) wing of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the ministries of Information Technology and Health was held to find ways to plug any possibility of paper leak, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, deliberations mostly revolved around finding ways to ensure a fool-proof system in which there is a near impossible human interface and question papers are downloaded just two hours before the start of examination.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Cyber Cell.

Besides the NEET-PG, the deliberations also took place to evaluate the robustness of the system for the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is scheduled for July 6, they added.

The meeting assumed significance, as the NEET-PG exam is likely to be held mid-August, the sources said, adding that the revised schedule is expected to be announced this week.