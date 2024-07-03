Parts of Manipur flooded after heavy rain, schools to remain closed till Thursday

IMPHAL: Incessant rainfall has caused flooding at several places in Manipur's Imphal West and Imphal East districts, after two major rivers breached embankments, officials said on Wednesday.

The state government has declared a holiday for all government offices on Wednesday, while schools will remain closed till Thursday in view of the flood situation, they said.

The Imphal river breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and the Kongba river at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East, a senior official said.

The Iril river also overflowed at Sawombung and parts of Ksheteigao in Imphal East.

"Huge volumes of river water entered residential localities Over a 3-km stretch of the India-Myanmar road has also been flooded and more than 1,000 people were affected," he said.

Relief and rescue operations are underway for the affected people, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of a 25-year-old man, who fell into the Senapati river on Tuesday afternoon, was retrieved by a team of the Indian Red Cross Society with help from locals, the officials said.

Several parts of the northeastern state have been lashed by heavy rain in the last few days.