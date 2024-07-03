PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur, Congress hits out saying he has not visited the state

After a long silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally uttered the word in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Modi said his government is making all efforts to bring normalcy in the violence-struck state. He further claimed that the violence is continuously declining and the schools have reopened in most part of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace.
We are trying our best to bring peace in Manipur, Modi said requesting everyone to corporate.
More than 500 people have been arrested, over 11,000 FIRs have been filed, the situation is returning to normal in most parts of Manipur, he said.
Modi further said Manipur was facing flood situation as well and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state.
Modi also attacked the opposition for "taking advantage" of the incidents in Manipur.
"Stop politicising Manipur issue, one day Manipur will reject you," Modi said referring to Congress.
Congress responded to Modi's remarks saying the prime minister is making astounding claims regarding the situation in Manipur.
"Today in the Rajya Sabha, after months of absolute silence on the issue, the non-biological PM made the astounding claim that the situation in Manipur is normal. In actuality, the situation is still tense as the MP from Inner Manipur pointed out in the Lok Sabha on 1st July," said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
"And the non-biological Pradhan Mantri has still not visited Manipur since it erupted on the night of May 3rd, 2023 -- nor has he met with the political leaders of the state. The President's Address too was silent on the issue," he said.
Earlier in the day, the Congress hit out at the government over its second MP from Manipur not having been allowed to speak before Prime Minister Modi's address in the Lok Sabha.
The Congress said the prime minister repeated his old allegations, cracked jokes and took jibes but did not have the patience to listen to the voice of the legislator from the violence-hit state.
The Opposition party also alleged it seems the prime minister is deliberately "turning his back" to the plight of Manipur.
The opposition parties today tried to interrupt the Prime Minister's speech in Rajya Sabha chanting "Rajya Sabha ko radh karo, Jhooth bolna band karo (Adjourn Rajya Sabha, Stop Lying). They also staged a walkout in middle of PM Modi's reply on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Responding to opposition's walkout, the PM has said that the opposition has been defeated and now they are shouting and running away. He also added, "The opposition not able to digest mandate given by 140 crore people to NDA". The Rajya Sabha chairman has also criticised the opposition parties for staging walkout during PM's speech.
During his speech, the PM slammed the opposition over women's safety issues, and Dalit rights. He attacked the opposition for not talking about public flogging of a woman in West Bengal and Sandeshkhali incidents.
Speaking of the NEET exam irregularities the PM said, "I assure youth that govt will not spare those playing with their future.."
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed the Lok Sabha. During his address, he attacked the INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi on the opposition leader's recent remarks on Hinduism and other issues.
What Modi said in Parliament today:
Congress is trying to hide its black deeds by displaying copy of Constitution.
People voted for us as they know only we can safeguard Constitution.
Election results have not only boosted domestic capital markets but also generated enthusiasm in the world.
One crore women in self help groups have become 'lakhpati didis', number will increase to 3 crore in coming years.
Benefits of women empowerment are visible across all sectors.
We focus on development and not on vote-bank politics.
Only 3 crore farmers were beneficiaries of UPA's loan waiver, but NDA's PM-Kisan scheme benefited over 10 crore.
Govt has strengthened agriculture sector with micro planning ranging from farm to market.
There will be rapid transformation in public transportation in country; technology footprints will be seen in many sectors.
There will be a decisive fight against poverty in the coming five years.
When India becomes third largest economy, it will have a positive impact not only domestically but also at global level.
Our economy has moved from 10th position in world to fifth; we have got mandate to make India third largest economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a government retained power for a third consecutive term after 60 years.
PM Modi targets opposition in Rajya Sabha, says people have defeated their agenda.
People have given their support to work done by BJP-led NDA govt in last 10 years.