PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur, Congress hits out saying he has not visited the state

After a long silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally uttered the word in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Modi said his government is making all efforts to bring normalcy in the violence-struck state. He further claimed that the violence is continuously declining and the schools have reopened in most part of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace.

We are trying our best to bring peace in Manipur, Modi said requesting everyone to corporate.

More than 500 people have been arrested, over 11,000 FIRs have been filed, the situation is returning to normal in most parts of Manipur, he said.

Modi further said Manipur was facing flood situation as well and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state.

Modi also attacked the opposition for "taking advantage" of the incidents in Manipur.

"Stop politicising Manipur issue, one day Manipur will reject you," Modi said referring to Congress.

Congress responded to Modi's remarks saying the prime minister is making astounding claims regarding the situation in Manipur.

"Today in the Rajya Sabha, after months of absolute silence on the issue, the non-biological PM made the astounding claim that the situation in Manipur is normal. In actuality, the situation is still tense as the MP from Inner Manipur pointed out in the Lok Sabha on 1st July," said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.