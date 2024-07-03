Students protest at Jantar Mantar against NEET, NET exam irregularities; booked under new criminal laws

NEW DELHI: Raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), the student outfits of some INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams.

In a separate protest, the Congress' youth wing, Indian Youth Congress (IYC), staged a demonstration against the irregularities near the protest site.

Several Youth Congress workers shaved their heads as a sign of protest while raising "anti-Modi" slogans.

The members of the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), along with the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Congress' students wing NSUI gathered at the Jantar Mantar to take out a march.

The student groups aimed to march to the Parliament to press for their demands of scrapping the National Testing Agency, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and decentralisation of entrance tests.

However, the students were not able to hold the march due to heavy police deployment and barricading at the site.