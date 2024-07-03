Weapon system school to take on IAF challenges

NEW DELHI: To recalibrate and transform its combat training towards a specialised cadre, the Indian Air Force has established the Weapon Systems School (WSS) at its Begumpet station in Hyderabad.
“The WSS will impart effect-based contemporary training and prepare officers of the newly formed branch in line with the its requirements,” said the IAF.
With the inauguration of the WSS, Flight Cadets of Weapon System (WS) Branch will undergo its second semester of training at the institute.
IAF Chief VR Chaudhari inaugurated the School on Monday. He said with the creation of WS Branch, operators of ground-based and specialist weapon systems will come under one umbrella, enhancing war-fighting capabilities of the IAF significantly.
The Air Chief exhorted the instructors that being pioneers in a newly formed branch, they were the pillars on which the entire edifice of the envisioned training regime would stand firmly and deliver decisive air power. While complimenting the founding members of the school, the CAS urged all personnel to establish the school as a nodal centre for weapon systems training in the country.
The new branch will have four streams: flying stream to operate the weapons and systems in twin and multi-crew aircraft like the Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J; remote stream to operate remotely piloted aircraft; mission commanders and operators for surface-to-air and surface-to-surface weapon systems, and intelligence stream for handling space-based intelligence and imagery.
The IAF branches include flying (pilot), aeronautical engineering (electronics and mechanical), education, administration, logistics, accounts and meteorology branches.
Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy is the first commandant of the Weapon Systems School. Keeping the significance of the new establishment, the inauguration ceremony was also attended by Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and other senior officers of the IAF including Commandant, Air Force Academy, Commandant, College of Air Warfare.
The creation of the WS branch was announced by the CAS during the Air Force Day Parade celebrations on October 8, 2022. The first batch of 33 WS officer cadets joined the (IAF) academy, Dundigal for common training with the ground duty and flying branch trainee cadets for 6 months. They have now joined the WSS for branch training; will get commissioned in December this year as weapon system branch officers.