Weapon system school to take on IAF challenges

NEW DELHI: To recalibrate and transform its combat training towards a specialised cadre, the Indian Air Force has established the Weapon Systems School (WSS) at its Begumpet station in Hyderabad.

“The WSS will impart effect-based contemporary training and prepare officers of the newly formed branch in line with the its requirements,” said the IAF.

With the inauguration of the WSS, Flight Cadets of Weapon System (WS) Branch will undergo its second semester of training at the institute.

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari inaugurated the School on Monday. He said with the creation of WS Branch, operators of ground-based and specialist weapon systems will come under one umbrella, enhancing war-fighting capabilities of the IAF significantly.

The Air Chief exhorted the instructors that being pioneers in a newly formed branch, they were the pillars on which the entire edifice of the envisioned training regime would stand firmly and deliver decisive air power. While complimenting the founding members of the school, the CAS urged all personnel to establish the school as a nodal centre for weapon systems training in the country.