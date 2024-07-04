Jaishankar, Wang Yi agree to expedite resolution of border disputes to stabilize relations

India and China on Thursday vowed to redouble efforts to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest and "stabilise and rebuild" ties even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) must be respected.

In the talks held on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Jaishankar underlined the need for fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements and protocols reached between the two sides in the past for the management of the border.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar and Wang had an in-depth exchange of views on finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh to "stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations.

In the meeting, the external affairs minister met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning and also reaffirmed India's persistent view that the relations between the two sides must be based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas.

Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end,"Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties, Jaishankar said on 'X'.