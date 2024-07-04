BJP begins two-day 'Brihad Karobari' meeting in Gujarat, state party chief announcement expected

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commences its two-day 'Brihad Karobari' (extended executive) meeting today in Sarangpur, Botad district. Led by Gujarat State BJP Chief CR Patil, the name of the next state party chief or acting president may be announced at the end of the meeting.

On Wednesday, BJP Leader Rajni Patel Told Media “The first day will include five sessions, during which resolutions will be passed and party cadres will be guided. Over 1,300 party workers, including Mandal Presidents and state office bearers, are expected to attend.”

However, according to BJP sources, a strategy for the forthcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections in Gujarat will also be developed.

Following the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faces a significant challenge with the Panchayat and Municipal elections in Gujarat. To tackle this, BJP needs a new state president to reinvigorate the organisation and motivate grassroots workers. With C.R. Patil, the current Gujarat state president, now serving as a Union Minister, the announcement of a new president or even an acting president is likely to follow this meeting.

Sources indicate that Gujarat might receive a permanent president once the new national president of the BJP is appointed. Sources indicate that several candidates are being actively considered for the state president role.

MLA Purnesh Modi, who initiated the defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president J P Nadda on June 28.

Following this meeting, speculation arose that Purnesh Modi could be appointed as the state president of Gujarat. However, dismissing these rumours, Purnesh Modi stated that it was a formal meeting to congratulate the leaders on their victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He is also considered a competitor to the current state BJP chief, C R Patil.

Sources indicate that in addition to Purnesh Modi, the names of other prominent leaders are being considered for the position of Gujarat state president.

These include Shankar Chaudhary, a senior leader from North Gujarat who is currently serving as Assembly Speaker, Vinod Chavda, MP from Kutch, Devusinh Chauhan, the MP from Kheda, and Mayank Rawal, a Rajya Sabha MP.

BJP sources indicate that the meeting will also endorse the resolution passed in the Lok Sabha concerning the "Emergency". Despite BJP's ambition for a hat-trick in Gujarat, it fell short in the Lok Sabha elections, with Congress candidate Ganiben Thakor winning the Banaskantha seat. Sources mention that the reasons behind the BJP's loss in this seat will be examined during the Brihad Karobari.