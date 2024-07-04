BJP veteran LK Advani stable, under doctor's observation at Apollo hospital

NEW DELHI: The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains "stable" and he is currently under a team of doctors observation, sources said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

"He (Advani) remains stable after being admitted at the hospital last night. He is currently under observation by a team of doctors led by senior consultant Dr Vinit Suri in the neurology department," an Apollo Hospital source said on Thursday.

Further details about his health condition are awaited. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani to the hospital.