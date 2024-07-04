Dehradun Diary | Uttarakhand to get nine world-class sports infra

To encourage youth towards sports, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government has approved the construction of nine stadiums across Uttarakhand. Four stadiums will be constructed in the Udham Singh Nagar district, while one each in Roorkee, Rishikesh, Ramnagar, Manglaur, and Doiwala. The initiative will provide a platform for sports enthusiasts to hone skills and pursue passion without having to look to other states for opportunities, an official said, adding that the move is expected to catapult Uttarakhand onto the national sports map and produce talented athletes who can make the state proud.

Bypolls: BJP faces stiff competition from Cong

The assembly by-elections slated for July 10 are likely to witness a bipolar contest in Badrinath and a triangular contest in Manglor. In Badrinath, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Bhandari, a former Congress MLA who defected to the BJP, while Congress has given the ticket to a new candidate, Lakhpat Singh Butola. During the campaign, Congress has accused Bhandari of being an opportunist and the BJP of not finding a face in its own cadre. On the other hand, the BJP highlighted schemes and policies and Char Dham Yatra. In Manglor, a triangular contest is emerging between the BJP, Congress and BSP, making the by-elections even more interesting.

Over 2,600 govt schools lack separate toilets

Over 2,617 schools in the state lack separate toilets for boys and girls, causing immense hardship for thousands of students, especially during the monsoon season. A report by the education department reveals that of the 11,226 government primary schools, 841 lack boys’ toilets, while 1,011 lack girls’ toilets. In the upper primary schools, boys’ toilets were absent in 213 schools, and girls’ toilets in 173. In secondary schools, 274 lack boys’ toilets and 105 girls’ toilets. According to the state education department, in many schools, the toilets have been non-functional due to lack of maintenance.

Narendra Sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com