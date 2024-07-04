Hathras stampede: Survivors recount horrors, say not sure whether relatives dead or alive

Her sister, who was accompanying her, sadly could not make it and passed away late on Tuesday. Among the survivors at the hospital was head constable Sheela Mohday who was on duty when the stampede broke out. In an effort to control the crowd, she was injured.

At the hospital’s mortuary, Rao Dayal was waiting impatiently to identify the bodies of his sister and two nephews, aged 11 and 9, who had been missing since Tuesday. “My family has been a devotee of Bhole Baba for the past 5-6 years and we had never imagined something like this could happen. I still don’t know whether my relatives are alive or dead. I have received no help from the authorities. They just keep referring me from one hospital to another,” he said.