Railway to ramp up production of coaches in next two years

NEW DELHI: In a well-deliberated move aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and accommodating growing travel demands, the Ministry of Railways has unveiled a comprehensive plan to ramp up the production of thousands of non-AC coaches over the next two fiscal years.

This plan aims to manufacture approximately 10,000 non-AC coaches during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Additionally, the IR plans to roll out more than 5300 general coaches, marking a significant expansion in its rolling stock capacity.

A senior official of Indian Railways elaborating this ambitious plan on Thursday said “In the current fiscal year 2024-25, the Indian Railway (IR) is set to manufacture 2605 general coaches, which includes specialized Amrit Bharat general coaches designed to enhance passenger amenities”.

Alongside these, 1470 non-AC sleeper coaches and 323 SLR (Sitting cum Luggage Rake) coaches, including the coaches of Amrit Bharat coaches ,32 high-capacity parcel vans and 55 pantry cars, would be manufactured to cater to diverse passenger needs and logistical requirements.

In fiscal year 2025-26, Indian Railways aims to further augment its fleet with 2710 general coaches, continuing the inclusion of Amrit Bharat general coaches known for their advanced features.

The production targets for this period also include 1910 non-AC sleeper coaches including Amrit Bharat general coaches and 514 SLR coaches including Amrit Bharat sleeper coaches. Additionally, the IR plans to manufacture 200 high-capacity parcel vans and 110 pantry cars to enhance its operational efficiency and service offerings onboard. The decision to intensify coach production underscores IR’s responsiveness to fluctuating demand patterns influenced by seasonal variations and passenger traffic growth.

A senior railway official emphasized that the annual Coach Production Programme (CPP) is meticulously crafted to align with these dynamic demands, ensuring that the production output meets the evolving needs of passengers across the rail network.

The forthcoming production surge in non-AC coaches and other essential rolling stock represents a pivotal step towards modernizing India’s rail infrastructure and enhancing the overall travel experience for millions of passengers nationwide.