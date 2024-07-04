Rice-laden truck overturns on hut in UP's Unnao, 3 killed

UNNAO: A woman and her two sons died when a rice-laden truck lost control and overturned on their hut in Behta Mujawar on Thursday, police said.

The family used to reside in the hut and ran a small shop, said Circle Officer Bangarmau, Arvind Kumar.

The incident happened around 2 am, killing Sarla (35) and her children Karan (15) and Vicky (12) in their sleep, they said.

Sarla's husband Rajkumar was sleeping outside the hut and he survived, the police said, adding the truck driver fled after the incident.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the driver, the police said.