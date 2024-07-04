Six 'satsang organisers' arrested in Hathras stampede incident, says Aligarh IG

Two days after the stampede at a 'satsang' in Hathras that killed 121 people including children and injured many, Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested six organisers of the event. The arrested include two women. The 'satsang' was led by self-styled preacher Narayan Sakar Hari alias 'Bhole Baba', who is still absconding and is not named in the FIR.

Aligarh range IG Shalabh Mathur confirmed that all the six people arrested including four men and two women are members of the organising committee who worked as 'Sevadars'(volunteers).

Speaking to media, Mathur pointed out that the arrested persons were responsible for crowd management during the event.

“They used to manage the crowd independently and would not allow the administration to tackle the situation,” said IG Mathur.

Meanwhile, 'Mukhya Sevadar' Dev Prakash Madhukar, who has been named in the FIR as the main accused of the tragedy is still at large. The police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Madhukar, who is an engineer in UP Panchayati Raj department.

His residence in Hathras is reportedly locked with no whereabouts known of even the family.

The IG said that the police are actively seeking a non-bailable warrant (NBW) from the court for Madhukar’s arrest. Those arrested by the police so far include Ram Ladaite Yadav of Mainpuri, Upendra Yadav of Shikohabad, Made Singh of Hathras, Manju Yadav, Manju Devi and Mukesh Kumar.

Mathur further said that "if necessary" the authorities may also question Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba).

“The police are gathering information on Narayan Sakaar Hari's background and teams have been dispatched to cities where he has potential criminal records,” said the IG.