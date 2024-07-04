Sudha Murthy bats for cervical cancer vaccine

NEW DELHI: Newly nominated MP Sudha Murty advocated for a gover ment-sponsored vaccination programme to combat cervical cancer in the Rajya Sabha. She emphasized the urgency of promoting preventive healthcare among young girls through widespread vaccination.

Speaking during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Wednesday, the noted author expressed her concerns about women’s health and the need for vaccination against cervical cancer.

Murty underscored the significance of cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged between nine and 14. Drawing parallels with the COVID-19 vaccination drive, she stressed that it will not be difficult for the government to provide vaccines to girls to avert the deadly cancer.