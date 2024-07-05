Assam floods: 10 rivers in spate, over 24 lakh affected, two more dead in landslide

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has remained unchanged with the death toll standing at 52.

Thirty of the state’s 35 districts have been affected in both valleys – Brahmaputra and Barak.

While no human lives were lost in the floods in the past 24 hours, two persons died and one was injured in an incident of landslide in the Kamrup (Metro) district. The landslides also affected six villages in the hill district of Dima Hasao.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods affected 24,20,722 people in 3,518 villages. Cropland affected was in areas of over 63,490 hectares.

The floods damaged roads, bridges and river embankments in several districts.

The authorities set up 612 relief camps and relief distribution centres. Altogether 47,103 of the marooned were taking shelter in the relief camps.

The ASDMA said 10 rivers – Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia-Bharali, Kopili, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara – were in a spate, flowing above the danger level.