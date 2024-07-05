At least someone bothered to visit: Locals on Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit

HATHRAS: "Everyone is busy doing politics. It is good that at least someone bothered to come here," says Vineet Kumar, 26, outside a park in Hathras' Vibhav Nagar area where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the families of the July 2 stampede victims.

Kumar, who is preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination, is not the only one who feels this way.

Some other youngsters echoed the sentiment.

"It is okay if the reason behind his visit is to meet the (stampede) victims. At least a popular politician has turned up in Vibhav Nagar," Shubham Bharti, 27, told PTI on Friday.

Mahendra, 26, said people were excited to see Gandhi. "We also wanted to come here but the area around Vibhav Nagar was barricaded in the morning," said Mahendra, also a government job aspirant.