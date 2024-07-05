Fire erupts at Noida's Logix Mall, evacuation underway

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Logix Mall in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, prompting an immediate evacuation of the building, an official said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

According to the official, information about a fire at a clothing store in Logix Mall was received, after which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firemen began dousing the flames while the people were evacuated by the staff present there.