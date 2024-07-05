Flood situation in Assam critical, CM Himanta visits Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam was critical on Friday with nearly 22 lakh people affected and all major rivers flowing above the danger mark.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in Dibrugarh town, which has been under water and facing severe power shortage for the last eight days.

He visited some areas on foot and interacted with the people.

"We will be engaging experts and the local residents to find a community-driven solution to the problem of inundation in Dibrugarh town," he said.

The town is witnessing waterlogging due to clogged drains, and with the Brahmaputra flowing above the danger level, it was posing more difficulties to drain out the water, officials said.

The locals urged Sarma to restore the power supply, but he said that it had been turned off to ensure that there were no mishaps due to electrocution.

Sarma, however, directed the deputy commissioner to restore the supply by making public announcements so that people are alert.