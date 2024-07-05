Gujarat BJP chief offers to step down, citing 'one person, one post' rule

AHMEDABAD: In a significant statement at the Gujarat BJP's 'Brihad Karobari' (extended executive) meeting on Friday, state BJP president CR Patil expressed his desire to step down from his role. Patil cited the party's 'one person, one post' rule.

On July 4 and 5, the BJP Gujarat held an extended executive meeting at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Salangpur, in Botad district, chaired by Regional President CR Patil.

On the second day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya, Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, State Organization General Secretary Ratnakar, State General Secretary Rajni Patel, and over 1,300 BJP office bearers down to the Mandal (tehsil) level attended the session.