Haryana's Green Manifesto calls for SEZs in Aravalli and Shivalik Ranges

CHANDIGARH: As Haryana's assembly elections approach, environmentalists and ecological experts, alongside local communities, for the first time in the history of the state have crafted Haryana’s inaugural Green Manifesto 2024.

This document demands the legal designation of the Aravalli and Shivalik ranges as Special Ecological Zones (SEZs) due to their crucial ecosystem services. Key initiatives include regulating mining activities, establishing a roadmap to achieve a 21% native forest cover within four years, and involving local communities in creating sacred forests and bans in each village.

Additionally, it advocates for the establishment of Biodiversity Management Committees in every panchayat and municipal ward to delineate ecologically significant areas and complete People’s Biodiversity Registers.