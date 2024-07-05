J&K: New force of 960 recruits raised from border villages

SRINAGAR: After recent surge in militancy-related incidents in Jammu region and infiltration attempts, J&K police has created a new force of 960 young recruits drawn from the border villages in the Union Territory and deployed them on borders to check such incidents.

Of the newly 960 police recruits, 560 have been deployed in the border areas of the Jammu and the rest in Valley’s border areas.

“These recruits recently passed out from Police Training Centres. They are young and residents of border villages. Their recruitment has been done as per their specific location,” Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain said. “They will only be posted for anti-militancy and anti-infiltration duties,” he said.

The DGP said that as the recruits are border residents and know the topography, they can help take the villagers along to ensure zero infiltration. Moreover, it would help in breaking militant networks and checking weapon collection airdropped from drones, he added.

On June 9, militants attacked a pilgrim bus in Reasi, killing 9 persons and injuring 43.

Why at border?

