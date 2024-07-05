Mumbai: 11 taken to hospitals as sea of fans joins Team India's victory parade

MUMBAI: At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for minor injuries or feeling dizzy after a massive crowd gathered along the route of the victory parade of the T-20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in South Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding.

They are now in a stable condition, said the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals.

Officials said one fan was taken to the government-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and was allowed to go after primary care.

Another person was taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai and discharged after treatment.